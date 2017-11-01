Waldron Back In Playoff Picture After 14 Year Drought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALDRON(KFSM)--Waldron’s win over Dover in week nine wasn’t just any victory, the win ended a 14-year playoff drought.

"With about four minutes left we scored again to make it 19 to nothing and we knew right then," said Waldron coach Ricky May. "We kind of started hugging each other and the superintendent came down on the field, it was a big deal."

The players, coaches and community, who have waited over a decade to be back in contention for a state title, described it as an emotional night.

"A couple of our guys started crying," said Waldron senior Dillion Pickens. "A lot of guys were jumping around screaming. It was great it was just about like last year when we beat Mansfield."

Since the start of the year, Waldron’s 17 seniors made it their goal to reach the playoffs. Bulldogs’ head coach Ricky May believes it was that determination that carried them to this achievement.

"Our seniors have been there to help carry us," said May. "Their attitude has been great. They have never been there never experienced that and so with that it was even more important we got it for them."

Joey Majors, who was on that 2003 team that last reached the postseason, hopes that this breakthrough will elevate Waldron’s program to a new level.

"My hope is that we can do it a little bit more often," said Majors. "Hopefully we can move that forward to where it’s an every year we expectaton to be in playoffs, and expect to be successful and compete."

The Bulldogs are locked into a playoff spot, but a win on Friday would see Walron playing at home in the postseason.

"Hopefully we can secure a home playoff berth," said May. "But, if that doesn’t happen we want to show up and make people aware that Waldron is back."