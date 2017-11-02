2018 “Men & Mutts” Calendars On Sale Benefiting Local Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Sebastian County Humane Society has gotten creative with their fundraisers, and their latest effort combines cute pups and hunky men.

Although the calendars aren't printed yet, you can pre-order them and all the money will go straight back to the Sebastian County Humane Society. Back in February, the nonprofit needed models for the fundraiser, and the response was huge with several stepping up to volunteer.

Inside the calendar, you'll find men from around the area posed with dogs from the shelter. "Our models were amazing and so gracious, and our furry models did great too," said Amber Neal with the Sebastian County Humane Society. "We are hoping this will be a fun way to help raise some money for the animals that still need our help, and it's so great to see the stories of the animals that are in these photos. Whether they are adopted, or they found their new life.. It's pretty awesome," said Neal.

The calendars make the perfect stocking stuffers at $15 and will be printed in December. The nonprofit said the money from the sales will go to the general fund. "Whether it's medication, food or improvement for the shelter, it's going to try to help with the funding that we need," Neal said.

To order a 2018 "Men & Mutts" calendar, click here. Or you can visit/call the Sebastian County Humane Society at 3800 Kelley Highway - (479) 783-4395.

Looking ahead, the Sebastian County Humane Society is also hosting "Cause for Paws" Friday (Nov. 3). It's the nonprofits biggest fundraiser of the year including a dinner, music, silent auction and more. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by clicking here. 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington will be the emcee at the event.