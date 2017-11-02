× Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Breaks Ground On New Nature Center

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is breaking ground on a new nature center in Springdale.

The construction on the $18 million facility will focus on natural elements and ecosystems in the northwest region of the state.

The facility will be on 61 acres along Spring Creek, near the intersection of Interstate 49 and Wagon Wheel Road.

The land for the facility was donated by the City of Springdale, and the construction is estimated to take about three years.

“We’ve been fortunate that Mrs. Johnelle Hunt will contribute $5 million to the project, and we’ll use that money as a foundation to raise funds for this worthy project,” Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation president Deke Whitbeck said. “We’re especially grateful to the Hunt family and Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse for the generosity as we take the next step forward in this campaign.”

The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will lead a fundraising campaign to help offset costs of the construction.

The facility will include an educational building, indoor and outdoor classrooms, education pavilions, traditional and 3-D archery ranges, watchable-wildlife walking trails, wildlife habitat areas, a creek boardwalk and overlook, native plant gardens, wildlife-viewing blinds, and many other conservation education and outdoor recreation amenities.