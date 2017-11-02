× Benton County SO Collects 600+ Pounds Of Medications

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office collected more than 600 pounds of unwanted or unused medication for this year’s Drug Take Back program, a 13 percent increase compared to last year.

The sheriff’s office worked “in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director, and law enforcement agencies across the country” as part of the nationwide effort to provide a safe and convent way to dispose of prescription drugs, according to its Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said it received about 676 pounds of medicine, with roughly 127 pounds dropped off in about four hours during the national event on Oct. 25.

During the last 12 months the sheriff’s office has collected 1278 lbs of pharmaceuticals. The state has collected a record-setting 28,035 pounds.

All of the pharmaceuticals are taken to Huntsville, Ala., where they’re incident and used to provide power to the city, according to the sheriff’s office.