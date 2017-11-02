× Local Woman Gives All, Selected Out Of Thousands As Finalist For National Award

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The director for Antioch for Youth and Family has been giving back for decades in the fight against food insecurity, and is now honored as one of ‘L’Oreal Paris’ Women of Worth’.

“I feed, I mentor, I nourish,” Charolette Tidwell, director of Antioch for Youth and Family said.

Tidwell has done just about everything to help people in need. From growing food in a community garden, to feeding thousands of families every month, those in the community said they’re grateful for Tidwell.

“I do today what I’ve always done. I was always taught to do what I do, and that’s what we’re trying to build: that community that no child, senior or veteran is without some support in their own community,” she explained.

That support is what earned her a finalist spot in ‘L’Oreal’s Women of Worth’. Tidwell was selected as one of 10 out of 6,000 applicants. The campaign is apart of the company’s signature philanthropic program. Ten women who are changing their communities for the better are among those selected.

The finalist with the most votes from the website will earn a $25,000 grant toward their cause. All finalist will receive a $10,000 grant from L’Oreal Paris. To see the other finalists and to vote for Tidwell, visit the L’Oreal Paris website. Voting ends Nov. 24.

“I was so excited… to at least put my community on the map nationally in terms of that community spirit of taking care of others,” Tidwell added.

L’Oreal representatives came to Fort Smith to experience every day life for Tidwell, including her work at the food pantry and food deliveries.

Tidwell said she will keep working while focusing on helping people gain life skills and making the River Valley a better place to live.

“We’re teaching how to solve problems, how to take ownership of themselves, but at the same time, understanding that we must help lift them up,” Tidwell said.