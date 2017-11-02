Metabolic Research Center – Keeping Healthy First – Phase 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Our job is to determine the best program for them and to learn throughout their weight loss journey and we're there to help them,” said Sandy, one of Bobby’s coaches.

“We have a holistic approach to weight loss and one of the first things we focus on is what their health conditions are, we focus on that so they can lose the weight and maybe making healthier lifestyle changes; we're monitoring their blood pressure, diabetes or other health conditions and we also keep in touch with those doctors to make sure they're making the improvements,” said Sandy.

“I've been on the program for about eight weeks and my blood pressure is a little more consistent, it's back where it should be, but the biggest change I've noticed is my CPAP. I'm able to go to sleep more easily and when I wake up I don't feel completely exhausted; I do get my 7 or 8 hours every night and I feel refreshed and ready to take on a new day,” said Bobby Swofford.

“We have different reasons for why we gain the weight, whether it's medical, medication, emotional,” said Sandy. “We work with them to tailor this program with support accountability we see them through the end of their journey feeling good and living a healthier and happier lifestyle,” said Sandy.

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center