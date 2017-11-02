× NWA And River Valley Malls Anchor Store Sears To Close

ARKANSAS — Sears, an anchor store at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville and Central Mall in Fort Smith, is closing.

The upcoming closing was announced Thursday (Nov. 2).

The corporation wouldn’t comment about how many employees will be impacted by this decision. However, they did state that “eligible associates” will receive severance pay, and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart stores.

The store closure is apart of 180 Sears and Kmart locations that have already closed during 2017, according to CNN.

