Plan On Visiting Walmart Toyland? Here’s What You Need To Know About Parking

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Toymakers from across the country will be in Bentonville showcasing the toys topping every child's wish list for Santa this year.

There will be live entertainment, a pet adoption event and an opportunity to test out the toys.

Toyland is Friday (Nov. 3) on the Bentonville Square from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The square will be closed to traffic, but there are several public parking lots near the downtown area.

According to the City of Bentonville, these public parking lots are within walking distance of the square.

The City of Bentonville's parking map shows a couple of parking lots close to the square off Northwest and Northeast 2nd Street and several lots along Southwest 2nd Street.

It also shows a few parking lots on Southwest A Street near City Hall and the Downtown Activity Center.

There is a public parking deck near the 21c Museum Hotel. Hotel staff explained as long as the parking spot doesn't say "valet" then it's open.

To view a parking map, click here.