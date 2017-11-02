× Police: Local Driver Not Wearing Seat Belt Ejected During Rollover Collision

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A man sustained a head injury after he was ejected during a rollover collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The driver, Christopher Barnes, 19, of Spiro was taken by ambulance to Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith, where he was admitted in serious condition for treatment of a major head injury, according to OHP.

His passenger, Dakota Reichard, 20, of Pocola was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, also in Fort Smith, where he was treated and released, according to OHP.

The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 1) at Lock and Dam Road on U.S. 271 near Spiro.

The cause of the collision was drive inattention, according to OHP.

Barnes and Reichard were traveling in a 1988 Chevrolet pickup. Barnes drove off the road toward the right and onto a curb. Then he overcorrected, and drove off the road toward the left, before he struck another curb, according to OHP.

As a result, the truck rolled one-and-a-half times before landing upside down. Barnes was ejected. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to OHP.

Reichard however, wore his, according to OHP.