× Police: Springdale Man Arrested For Sexual Assault

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man faces a sexual assault charge after telling police he rubbed his genitals against a woman last month, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Zepty Tonton, 38, was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 1) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The woman said she was working on the locks at a local apartment complex Oct. 25 when Tonton emerged from a room, grabbed her from behind and rubbed his genitals on her back side for four to five seconds, according to the report.

The woman said Tonton spoke to her in Marshallese before she pulled away and left the complex, afraid she was going to be hurt.

Tonton spoke to police Wednesday (Nov. 1) and admitted to the allegations, but said he thought the victim was “OK with what he did,” according to the report.

Tonton was being held Thursday (Nov. 2) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond.

In Arkansas, Class B felony are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.