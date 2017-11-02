Razorback Greenway Expands To Bella Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- The most popular trail system in Northwest Arkansas is about to outdoor enthusiast even further.

Cyclists and runners will soon be able to take the Razorback Greenway into Bella Vista. Right now, it ends at Lake Bella Vista.

Turk Montepare and his wife are from Colorado. They came to NW Arkansas to ride local mountain bike trials. He explained he likes how Northwest Arkansas has so much to offer.

“I think it’s terrific that Northwest Arkansas has this amenity. We didn’t expect the road biking would be that good and that would be an attraction for us to come back to... not only mountain bike but to road bike also,” he said.

Phase one of this extension will go to Blowing Springs Par, and farther down the road.

Phase two of the project will take riders over Sugar Creek into town, but a bridge there will have to be replaced first. This is expected to start in 2019 or 2020.

Mayor Peter Christie said this is a great addition for Bella Vista.

“For so long it’s been so hard for people to get up here because the trail only went to the end of Lake Bella Vista. Now, they are going to be able to come right into the heart of Blowing Springs (Park), and connect with the back 40 and just see the absolute beauty that we have here,” Christie said.

The extension is expected to be complete by spring 2018.