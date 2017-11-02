River Valley Pet Pantry Holding Pet Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING (KFSM) -- The new River Valley Pet Pantry is holding a pet food drive starting Wednesday (Nov. 1) at the River Valley Animal Hospital in Barling.

The River Valley Pet Pantry provides supplemental pet food to the homeless and individuals facing economic challenges in the River Valley. During the drive, they're asking for dog and cat food, toys, collars and leashes.

This is the first event for the nonprofit, which was formed because members said they saw a need for the group in the community.

"A lot of the homeless individuals in the River Valley have taken on pets either because they've seen them as strays and identify with them, or they became homeless with their pets," said Jessica Zerbst, Director of the River Valley Food Pantry. "Many times that is their only companion that they can constantly depend on," said Zerbst.

Donations can be dropped of at the River Valley Animal Hospital at 400 Frontier Road in Barling from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also drop off donations at the Wasted Repurpose Marketplace on Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

Donations will be accepted through the month of November.