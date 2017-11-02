× Rogers Police Link Sex Offender To March Rape

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers sex offender is accused of raping a woman in March after police linked his DNA to the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jeff Alan Nichols, 28, was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 1) in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

Nichols, a Level 3 sex offender, has denied raping the woman.

The woman said she met Nichols March 12 at a bar in Rogers and her roommate invited him back to their home.

The woman said she went to bed around 3 a.m. and woke up with Nichols on top of her having sex with her.

The woman’s roommate said she kicked Nichols out of the house when she came into the bedroom and saw Nichols undressed from the waist down, according to the affidavit.

Nichols pleaded guilty in June 2016 to sexual indecency with a child after he exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, Level 3 sex offenders are considered “high risk” and usually have a history of “repeat sexual offending.”

Offenders are assigned to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: Level 1: low risk; Level 2: moderate risk; Level 3: high risk; Level 4: sexually violent predator.

State law also requires registered sex offenders to publicly disclose their name, address and date of birth.

There are more than 11,000 registered sex offenders living in Arkansas, according to the state crime information center.

As of August 2015, 567 registered sex offenders lived in Washington County, while 547 were listed for Benton County.

Nichols was being held Thursday (Nov. 2) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Dec. 11 in Benton County Circuit Court.