× Sparks Reaches Three-Year Agreement With UnitedHealthcare

FORT SMITH (KSM) — Sparks Health System announced Thursday (Nov. 2) that they have reached an agreement with UnitedHealthcare.

After dropping Sparks Clinic doctors from UnitedHealthcare plans in August, the health system has now reached a three-year agreement with the insurance company.

The agreement covers the care that Sparks hospitals, facilities, and physicians provide to all United commercial, individual, and Medicare Advantage health plan members.