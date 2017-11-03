× Arkansas Tax Revenue Up 1.4% On Strength Of Individual Income Tax Collections

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Fiscal year-to-date (July to October) total tax collections in Arkansas reached $2.079 billion, up 1.4% compared to the same period last year.

Sales tax revenue, a sign of consumer and business spending, continues to lag with year-to-date collections 3.4% below forecast and the October tally 7.7% below forecast, according to Arkansas Talk Business & Politics.

The report, issued Thursday (Nov. 2) by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), showed that total year-to-date collections are 1.1% below forecast.

“Sales tax collection results were held lower by decline in business spending and weak consumer categories,” John Shelnutt, director of economic analysis and tax research for the DFA, noted in the report. “The utilities portion of sales tax collections was held lower by cooler weather during summer billings.”

The good news from the report was with individual income tax revenue.

Year-to-date collections in the category totaled $983.8 million, up 2.8% over the same period in 2016 and 0.8% above forecast. October individual income tax revenue was $254.4 million, down 0.7% from previous period collections but 0.4% above the forecast.

Year-to-date corporate income tax revenue was $128 million, up 1.8% compared to the same period in 2016 but 7.1% below forecast.

October collections of the tax totaled $21.3 million, down 48.7% compared with October 2016 and 44.7% below forecast.

