Give Where You Live Food Drive: Learn How to Help!

No one should go hungry, but more children, seniors and families in our communities are struggling with how or when they’ll get their next meal. Let’s do something to help change that this holiday season. Join 5NEWS for the 3rd Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive.

Starting on Monday, November 6th through Sunday, November 12th, you can drop off non-perishable food items at participating Harps/Price Cutter Grocery stores or Armstrong Bank location. See list below for participating locations.

Food collected will go to both the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Banks (or in some instances local food pantries).

Please join us and let’s help fight hunger right here where we live. The Give Where You Live Food Drive is sponsored by Harps, Armstrong Bank, and Cargill proudly producing Honey Suckle White.

The items most needed are:

Canned meats/fish/poultry

Canned/packaged meals

Peanut butter

Cereal

Soups

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

100% juice

Pasta/pasta sauces

Rice

Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)

The locations accepting donations are listed below.

Participating Harps Locations:

25 Highway 64 West, Alma, AR

224 East Highway 76, Anderson, MO

404 Town Center NE, Bella Vista, AR

1209 N. Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR

710 W. Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR

502 S. Crawford St, Clarksville, AR

1951 N. Center St., Elkins, AR

1274 Colorado Dr., Fayetteville, AR

1189 N. Garland, Fayetteville, AR

1780 N. Crossover Rd, Fayetteville, AR

3055 North College, Fayetteville, AR

2507 Market Trace, Fort Smith, AR

3100 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR

3401 S. 74th St, Fort Smith, AR

300 S. Gentry Blvd, Gentry, AR

603 North Main, Gore, OK

800 1st Ave SE, Gravette, AR

115 Lee St, Huntsville, AR

310 W. Pridemore Dr, Lincoln, AR

508 North Cliffside Drive, Noel, MO

319 E. Buchanan St, Prairie Grove, AR

715 N. 2nd St, Rogers, AR

33597 State Highway 112, Seligman, MO

201 Highway 412 W., Siloam Springs, AR

2894 W. Sunset, Springdale, AR

1007 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR

1945 Butterfield Coach Rd, Springdale, AR

1308 N. Thompson, Springdale, AR

8848 N. Highway 59, Van Buren, AR

1350 W. 6th Street, Waldron, AR

266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork, AR

519 Hwy 59, Westville, OK

Participating Price Cutter Locations:

2219 N. Broadway, Poteau, OK

120 Cloverleaf Plaza, Van Buren, AR

Participating Armstrong Bank Locations:

2930 Old Greenwood Rd, Fort Smith, AR

1301 S Waldron Rd, Fort Smith, AR

8300 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR

9201 Hwy 71 South, Fort Smith, AR

810 E Shawntel Smith Blvd, Muldrow, OK

800 W Ruth Ave, Sallisaw, OK

6800 Elm Springs Rd, Springdale, AR

501 South Second St, Stillwell, OK

102 Schley St, Vian, OK