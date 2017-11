Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- Lowell police are searching for suspects who took items from several vehicles and stole an SUV on Wednesday (Nov. 1).

Police said several suspects roamed the Southfork III neighborhood rummaging through unlocked vehicles.

Several items were stolen from inside the vehicles and the suspects took a white 2004 Saturn Vue when they found the keys inside, police said.

If you have any information, contact the Lowell Police Department at (479) 419-9868.