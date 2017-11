× More Than 14,000 Without Power In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY(KFSM) — A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Benton County.

Those without power have service with Carroll Electric. According to the electric company’s online outage map, 14,646 were without power as of 10:07 p.m. Friday (Nov. 11) night.

Employees of the power company said journeymen are working to restore the power, but are unsure how long that may take.