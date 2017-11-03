Multiple Crews Working House Fire In Greenwood

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire in Greenwood Friday morning (Nov. 3).

According to dispatchers, the home is located off North Ross Hampton Road and Sturgeon Road in Greenwood.

Firefighters on scene said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to neighbors, a husband and wife were in the home when it went up in flames. They reportedly escaped through the front door after their alarms went off. All pets were also reportedly saved from the blaze.

Crews are extinguishing the fire from the outside and are not able to go inside because the home is fully engulfed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest.