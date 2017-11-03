× New School Coming To Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)– Thaden School celebrated a groundbreaking for their new school Friday morning: not with shovels, but with paper airplanes.

Instead of putting some shovels into the dirt like most groundbreaking ceremonies, everyone in attendance made paper airplanes to throw into the field.

They did this to commemorate the school’s namesake, Louise Thaden, an American aviator who grew up in Bentonville.

School Founder Dr. Clayton Marsh, said the entire project will is expected to be complete during 2020, but it’s expected that some of the permanent structures will first be used next year.

Those of the school began classes this year after being in the works for almost two years, and for the first five weeks of classes, the school was located in the Crystal Bridges Museum.

They then moved to mobile classrooms just across the street on South Main Street, where the new campus will be.

For some, teaching and learning in multiple places during these few months has been strange.

Catherine Low, a ninth-grader at the school, said it was exciting to see everything from the beginning.

“I think I’m really lucky to be in this grade at this time and kind of be able to watch it grow up because the ninth-grade is part of the pioneering class,” Low said. “So we’re going to be the first graduating class, and we were the first class in these buildings. It’s a really unique experience. I’m glad I’m here.”

Low and a teacher said their current classroom situation has strengthen the bonds between students and teachers.