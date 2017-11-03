Walmart Toyland Takes Over Bentonville Square

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Bentonville square will be transformed into Walmart Toyland on Friday (Nov. 3), and thousands of excited kids and adults are expected to flock to the area to check out the most wanted toys for the 2017 holiday season.

The square will be filled with vendors giving out free toys all day long. The main stage will also be sponsored by Universal and will be filled with surprises throughout the event.

Toyland is happening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is always packed, so organizers encourage folks to get there as early as possible. To check out parking in the area, click here.

5NEWS will be live from the square to bring you updates throughout the day from the fun-filled event.