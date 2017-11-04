× Arkansas High School State Playoff Brackets & Results

7A Playoffs

First Round

Springdale at Cabot

Southside at Fayetteville

Northside at Har-Ber

Rogers at Conway

Bentonville, Bentonville West, North Little Rock & Bryant have a first round bye.

6A Playoffs

First Round

Jonesboro at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at Searcy

Texarkana at Marion

Jacksonville at Benton

Greenwood, El Dorado, Pine Bluff and West Memphis have a first round bye.

5A Playoffs

First Round

Morrilton at Watson Chapel

Wynne at Little Rock Christian

White Hall at Alma

Little Rock McClellan at Batesville

Sylvan Hills at Nettleton

Camden Fairview at Greenbrier

Valley View at Pulaski Academy

Harrison at Hot Springs Lakeside

4A Playoffs

First Round

Riverview at Dardanelle

Malvern at Gosnell

Heber Springs at Gravette

Highland at Warren

Crossett at Ozark

Pottsville at Prairie Grove

Shiloh Christian at Stuttgart

Monticello at Nashville

Waldron at Pea Ridge

Hamburg at Jonesboro Westside

Gentry at Batesville Southside

Helena-West Helena at Arkadelphia

Ashdown at Trumann

Pocahontas at Dumas

Pulaski Robinson and Booneville have a first round bye.

3A Playoffs

First Round

Centerpoint at Harding Academy

Fouke at Clinton

Haskell Harmony Grove at Hoxie

Mountain View at Charleston

Paris at Barton

Cedar Ridge at Osceole

Piggott at Prescott

Lamar at Smackover

Bald Knob at Rivercrest

Perryville at Melbourne

Newport at Glen Rose

Horatio at McGehee

Fordyce at Elkins

Yellville-Summit at Atkins

Junction City and Mayflower have a first round bye.

2A Playoffs

First Round

Mineral Springs at Hampton

Salem at Hector

Mountain Pine at Palestine-Wheatley

Poyen at Danville

Magazine at Rison

Bearden at McCrory

Clarendon at Foreman

Lavaca at East Poinsett County

Parkers Chapel at Hazen

Hackett at Magnet Cove

Des Arc at Mount Ida

Spring Hill at Marked Tree

Cross County at Conway Christian

England at Mountainburg

Earle and Camden Harmony Grove have a first round bye.