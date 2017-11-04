Arkansas High School State Playoff Brackets & Results
7A Playoffs
First Round
Springdale at Cabot
Southside at Fayetteville
Northside at Har-Ber
Rogers at Conway
Bentonville, Bentonville West, North Little Rock & Bryant have a first round bye.
6A Playoffs
First Round
Jonesboro at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at Searcy
Texarkana at Marion
Jacksonville at Benton
Greenwood, El Dorado, Pine Bluff and West Memphis have a first round bye.
5A Playoffs
First Round
Morrilton at Watson Chapel
Wynne at Little Rock Christian
White Hall at Alma
Little Rock McClellan at Batesville
Sylvan Hills at Nettleton
Camden Fairview at Greenbrier
Valley View at Pulaski Academy
Harrison at Hot Springs Lakeside
4A Playoffs
First Round
Riverview at Dardanelle
Malvern at Gosnell
Heber Springs at Gravette
Highland at Warren
Crossett at Ozark
Pottsville at Prairie Grove
Shiloh Christian at Stuttgart
Monticello at Nashville
Waldron at Pea Ridge
Hamburg at Jonesboro Westside
Gentry at Batesville Southside
Helena-West Helena at Arkadelphia
Ashdown at Trumann
Pocahontas at Dumas
Pulaski Robinson and Booneville have a first round bye.
3A Playoffs
First Round
Centerpoint at Harding Academy
Fouke at Clinton
Haskell Harmony Grove at Hoxie
Mountain View at Charleston
Paris at Barton
Cedar Ridge at Osceole
Piggott at Prescott
Lamar at Smackover
Bald Knob at Rivercrest
Perryville at Melbourne
Newport at Glen Rose
Horatio at McGehee
Fordyce at Elkins
Yellville-Summit at Atkins
Junction City and Mayflower have a first round bye.
2A Playoffs
First Round
Mineral Springs at Hampton
Salem at Hector
Mountain Pine at Palestine-Wheatley
Poyen at Danville
Magazine at Rison
Bearden at McCrory
Clarendon at Foreman
Lavaca at East Poinsett County
Parkers Chapel at Hazen
Hackett at Magnet Cove
Des Arc at Mount Ida
Spring Hill at Marked Tree
Cross County at Conway Christian
England at Mountainburg
Earle and Camden Harmony Grove have a first round bye.