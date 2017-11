× ASP: Officer Involved Shooting In Clarksville

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is responding to an officer involved shooting in Clarksville, and no officers are injured.

The services of ASP were requested by Clarksville police.

That is all we have at this time as ASP special agents are headed to the scene.

We will have a news release late this evening or early tomorrow morning.