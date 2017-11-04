Crews Battling A Large Fire In Barling
BARLING (KFSM) — Fire crews are battling a grass fire across from the Barling City Park, according to the Barling Fire Department.
It started just after 3 p.m. in eastern Sebastian County.
Sebastian County fire crews are also on scene trying to contain the fire.
Fire fighters near the scene said several fire departments — rural and city — have been called to help battle the blaze including the Fort Smith Fire Department that has a pumper truck and a brush truck on scene .
Barling and Fort Smith police are also responding.
No word yet on what started the fire.
