× Crews Battling A Large Fire In Barling

BARLING (KFSM) — Fire crews are battling a grass fire across from the Barling City Park, according to the Barling Fire Department.

It started just after 3 p.m. in eastern Sebastian County.

Fire fighters near the scene said several fire departments — rural and city — have been called to help battle the blaze including the Fort Smith Fire Department that has a pumper truck and a brush truck on scene . Barling and Fort Smith police are also responding. Sebastian County fire crews are also on scene trying to contain the fire.

No word yet on what started the fire.

5 NEWS has a crew on scene and will continue to bring you the latest.

STORY DEVELOPING.