Death Row Inmate Found Dead In Cell At Varner Unit

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV)–A death row inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead on Nov. 3. Roger Coulter, 57, was convicted of capital murder in Oct. 1989 for the murder of a five-year-old girl in Ashley County.

Court documents said, “it was alleged that he killed a five-year-old child during the course of, or in furtherance of, raping her.”

Testimony showed that Coulter was living with the child and her mother. On April 12, 1989, he left the house to drop the girl off at Head Start. Testimony revealed that the girl had not been to the daycare. Police searched a power line area near the last known location of Coulter’s car and found the girl’s body in a hollow tree.

An autopsy showed the girl had been raped and hairs found on her body matched those of Coulter.

Coulter’s cause of death has not been released at this time. This story will be updated as more details emerge.

ARKANSAS (KFSM)– In an email to 5NEWS, Coulter’s defense team sent a statement: