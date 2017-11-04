× Florida State Fraternity Suspended Pending Death Investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS) — A 20 year-old FSU student Andrew Coffey, who was found unresponsive on Friday (Nov. 3) morning, was a member of Pi Kappa Phi at Florida State University.

Fraternity tailgates were also suspended for the Syracuse game.

According to Todd Shelton, the Assistant Executive Director of Communication with Pi Kappa Phi, the fraternity is temporarily suspended pending an investigation. Here’s a statement below:

An associate member of the Beta Eta Chapter at Florida State University died at an off-campus residence on Friday, November 3 after first responders were unable to revive him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends,” said Pi Kappa Phi Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Timmes. “We appreciate the partnership and support from the Division of Student Affairs during this difficult time.”

Pi Kappa Phi has suspended all chapter operations and the members of the chapter have been directed to cooperate fully with all investigative efforts.