Foggy Start, Some Afternoon Sun Later
No picturesque sunrises today!
Poor visibilities blanket the entire area this morning. Be careful as you head out the door because visibilities are under a mile for mostly everyone.
Counties shaded in gray (Benton, Washington, Franklin, Crawford, Sequoyah, Sebastian, and LeFlore counties) are under a dense fog advisory until 10AM. Whether or not your county is under a fog advisory, fog is blanketing most of NW Arkansas and the River Valley.
As of 7:45AM…
By 10 AM, expect temperatures to finally start to rise into the 70s today! Not much sun is expected.
NW Arkansas:
River Valley
