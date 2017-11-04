× Foggy Start, Some Afternoon Sun Later

No picturesque sunrises today!

Poor visibilities blanket the entire area this morning. Be careful as you head out the door because visibilities are under a mile for mostly everyone.

Counties shaded in gray (Benton, Washington, Franklin, Crawford, Sequoyah, Sebastian, and LeFlore counties) are under a dense fog advisory until 10AM. Whether or not your county is under a fog advisory, fog is blanketing most of NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

As of 7:45AM…

By 10 AM, expect temperatures to finally start to rise into the 70s today! Not much sun is expected.

NW Arkansas:

River Valley



-Matt