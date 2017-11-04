× Oklahoma Edges Oklahoma State In Bedlam Shootout

STILLWATER (CBS NEWS)–Once again, Bedlam lived up to its name.

After a wild first half that included 76 total points and 847 yards in the first half, the second half of the Oklahoma State-Oklahoma game in Stillwater turned into a defensive slugfest. There were just 10 total points scored in the third period after a first half full of pandemonium.

Then the fourth got crazy. It started with an Oklahoma State touchdown from Mason Rudolph to Tyron Johnson to make it 48-45 and continued when Baker Mayfield found Marquise Brown for a 77-yard touchdown to make it 55-45. Oklahoma State scored again to make it 55-52. After a potential game-changing targeting call that called back an interception, the Sooners ended it on a turnover on downs, and after a late Trey Sermond touchdown, delivered Mike Gundy his 11th loss in 13 tries 62-52.

This was a busy game with a lot happening, so let’s take a minute to digest all that was Bedlam’s wild and exhausting afternoon.

1. Baker Mayfield is best in his biggest games: The Heisman candidate rebounded after a first-quarter interception for one of his all-time classic performances. The numbers speak for themselves; he broke the Oklahoma school record with 598 passing yards and tossed in five touchdowns as well. More importantly, when OU looked wobbly in the first, he snapped them back to attention, quickly. Mayfield led drives of 71, 80, 79, 84 and 75 yards consecutively in the first half and looked every bit the frontrunner for the stiff-armed trophy which will be distributed in just over a month.

2. Oklahoma State’s pass defense might not be very good: The Cowboys came in to this game in the top 25 nationally in defensive points per drive. The secondary had only given up six passing touchdowns all season. And then Mayfield hit them for nearly six bills in 60 minutes. There’s no shame in that of course, Mayfield has done worse to other Big 12 teams, but this OSU defense was supposed to be one of the strengths of the team. Maybe it still will be, but it’s not something the Cowboys can bank on anymore.

3. Justice Hill is a monster: Hill finished with a career-high 220 yards on just 29 carries. He was unbelievable throughout against a really strong run defense on the Oklahoma side of the ball. OU came into the game having only given up 200-plus yards in two games all season, and Hill did that by himself for the Cowboy s on Saturday. He gets a little lost amid all the talk about Mason Rudolph and Oklahoma State’s bevy of elite receivers, but he showed on Saturday why he’s probably the best running back in the Big 12.

4. Is Marquise Brown OU’s best receiver? With all due respect to CeeDee Lamb, Brown was probably the best skill player on the field on Saturday. The sophomore Sooners receiver came into the season with 478 receiving yards total. He had 265 alone in this game. And most of them were with speed bursts that left everyone else looking like they were moving in slo-motion. Brown set a school record for receiving yards on Saturday in Stillwater for the Sooners. He was Mayfield’s go-to target all evening, and he could not have been more impressive.

5. OU’s playoff hopes are very much alive: With Ohio State and Penn State going down early on Saturday afternoon, OU looks like a legitimate contender for the final four. They have a bit of a road with TCU next week in Norman and, presumably, a Big 12 Championship game in early December, but this was one of their last few tests before the last four are picked for the CFP, and after many, many touchdowns and a few questionable moments the Sooners eventually passed it with flying colors.