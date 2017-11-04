× Parents Receive Help Making Christmas Lists For Kids

ROGERS (KFSM) — Walmart kicked off their Christmas campaign Saturday (Nov. 4) afternoon with their Toys That Rock event at the Pleasant Crossing location in Rogers.

The event gave kids the opportunity to try out some of the toys that can be found on the shelves this Christmas.

Parents at the event said they enjoyed having the chance to see their kids play with and react to some of the toys.

Mundo Harbaugh is the father of three and was at the event with his 4-year-old son and 2-year-old son.

He explained his 4 year old will simply make a list on their IPad but figuring out what his 2 year old wants is a little harder to accomplish.

While his sons play, Harbaugh is making a list.

“I’m taking notes the whole time,” Harbaugh said. “I’m watching his interaction with the toys and which one he is kind of gravitating towards. What I see that he likes, I’m going to remember and hopefully wrap it up or maybe Santa Claus will deliver it for him.”

Nichole Wade, a mother of two, agreed with Harbaugh and said she though the event was great.

Wade has a 2-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter who spent plenty of time with some of the toys on display.

“It really gives us a great idea of what they go towards, what they like to play with, the colors that they’re interested in,” Wade said. “It’s really nice for them to be able to do.”

Toys That Rock is just one of the events Walmart has planned this year for stores across the country.

They have two more scheduled starting early December, but the locations were not given, according to the media release.