ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are on the lookout for three people accused of using a stolen credit/debit card in Jane, Missouri.

Surveillance photos were just released by the Rogers Police Department (RPD) that shows two men and a woman shopping at a Walmart in Jane, on October 15, 2017.

The card was stolen from John’s Auto Repair, 730 W. Laurel Circle in Rogers, earlier in the day of October 15.

If you recognize the people in the photos you’re asked to contact RPD Detective Scott at 479-636-4141.