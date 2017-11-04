Rhea Lana’s Large Consignment Sale Returns To Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- One of the largest children's consignment sales in the nation opens Sunday (Nov. 5) in Springdale.

Rhea Lana's of Northwest Arkansas will feature more than 140,000 children's items, including toys, clothing, furniture, baby equipment and maternity clothing.

All of the items are considered gently used and are collected from about 1,500 families.

A private pre-sale event for expectant mothers was held on Saturday (Nov. 4).

The consignment will officially open at noon on Sunday (Nov. 5) and will continue daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Saturday (Nov. 11).

All sales will take place at Rhea Lana's of NWA location at 1106 N Old Missouri Rd., in Springdale.