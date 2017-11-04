× State Lawmaker Among 2 Appointed To USDA Posts In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, (AP) — A Republican state representative and county Farm Service Agency director for the U.S. Department of agriculture have been named state directors of U.S.D.A. agencies in Arkansas.

The U.S.D.A. has announced that Rep. David Branscum of Marshall was appointed by President Donald Trump as Farm Service Agency state director and Fulton County Farm Service Agency director David Curtis of Salem was named Rural Development state director.

Branscum is in his fourth term and is co-chair of the Arkansas Legislative Council. He said he plans to resign his seat.

Farm Service Agency state directors help implement U.S.D.A. policies in planning, organizing, and administering FSA programs in their states. Rural Development directors work to improve the economy and quality of life in rural areas.