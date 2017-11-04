Veterans Day Parade At Fort Smith’s Chaffee Crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the parade honoring veterans on Saturday (Nov. 4).

This year's parade had a special emphasis on honoring veterans of the Korean War -- also referred to as the "Forgotten War."

Many took this opportunity to teach the younger generation the importance of this type of remembrance.

"They get to understand the significance of serving your country and having respect for the flag the nation and veterans who made the country what it is," said one attendee.

Every year parade participation increases ... from local law enforcement to high school marching bands.