× Arkansas Falls To Texas A&M In SEC Championship Game

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (KFSM) — After eight days of working their way to the SEC Soccer Tournament Championship game, No. 8 seeded Arkansas fell to No. 2 Texas A&M in the title game. The Aggies got an 88th minute goal from Emily Bates to edge the Razorbacks 2-1 for their third SEC tournament title.

Arkansas ( 11-10-2) was behind in the first half on an own goal, but Parker Goins knotted the game with a a looping shot in the 81st minute. It was Goins’ ninth goal of the year.

“There’s two ways to look at this game,” said Arkansas head coach Colby Hale. “We’ve played five games in 11 days and played well enough to win today, but we’re not a moral victory team. It stinks. This is probably one we’ll need a day or two to recover from, but obviously there were a lot of positives. The work they’ve put in is superhuman and I’m very impressed with that.”

Next Arkansas waits to learn their NCAA Tournament fate. The selection show for the national tournament will start at 3:30 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.