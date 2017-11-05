× Arkansas Man Fatally Shot After Wounding Batesville Police Officer, Michael Dickinson

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas State Police says a 44-year-old man has been fatally shot after seriously wounding Batesville Police Officer Michael Dickinson, 31, in Batesville.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Marvin Stair died Friday (Nov. 3) night after he allegedly shot and seriously wounded the officer.

Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill says the shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. after Dickinson responded to reports about a domestic disturbance. State Police say the officer was immediately fired at by Stair and was struck multiple times.

Dickinson returned fire and called for assistance. State police say that as more officers arrived, Stair appeared in the doorway and pointed a rifle at them. Officers opened fire and Stair died at the scene.

Cockrill says Dickinson is hospitalized but his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.