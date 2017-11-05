× Cameron Man Dies In Car Crash In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM)–A man from Cameron, Oklahoma died and another driver was injured in car crash Saturday (Nov. 4).

It happened around 6 p.m. on State Highway 112 near Poteau.

62-year-old James Bias died at the scene, according to a crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Bias was driving eastbound when he crossed the center line and hit another car.

Crystal Kennedy, 25, of Poteau, was taken to Sparks in Fort Smith with injuries to her upper body.

She was last listed in stable condition.