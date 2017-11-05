× Lamar Odom Collapses In Los Angeles Nightclub

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Lamar Odom collapsed in a Los Angeles nightclub Sunday (Nov. 5) morning.

TMZ Sports reported the news and shared video of the incident on its YouTube page.

According to the report, the former Los Angeles Laker was in a VIP booth when it occurred. TMZ noted the person who recorded video of the incident said Odom had been drinking prior to collapsing.

It is notable Odom was apparently drinking, considering he “has a serious history with substance abuse” and “almost died from a drug overdose at a brothel in 2015,” per TMZ.

In December, Sierra Marquina of Us Weekly cited a source who said Odom checked himself into rehab. Marquina detailed the incident from 2015, noting Odom was previously hospitalized and placed into an induced coma.