Lincoln FFA Students Win Gold At National Conference

LINCOLN (KFSM)– A team of four Lincoln students took home the number one spot on a national level for their work in poultry evaluation.

Lacie Carte, Shylnn Osborne, Shayla Fox and Kali Brewer were the four members of the school’s poultry evaluation team for Future Farmers of America, or FFA.

All four worked for the past three to four years learning everything they could.

They said that information starts at the birth of a chicken and can go to when it is processed into food.

The ladies were tasked with taking a test and even evaluating food based on various federal standards during the national competition.

At the end of the event, they were crowned number one in the nation.

Fox described how she felt winning the award after years of getting so close.

“We got fourth, we got second and then we finally won and it was like okay guys now it’s real, now it’s serious, now we have to work together,” Fox said. “Oh my gosh, I can’t even describe that feeling of just, I’ve accomplished something. This is a lifetime accomplishment and I’m going to go far with this and continue pursuing it.”

Fox, Carte and Osborne have graduated from Lincoln High School and are now students in college.

All three said they plan to pursue poultry science as a future career and that all of this work they put in during high school will be a big leg up.