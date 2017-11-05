× Multiple Dead In Shooting At Baptist Church Outside San Antonio; Shooter Identified

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Sunday (Nov. 5), killing and injuring multiple people, authorities said. The shooter has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, CBS News has learned from federal law enforcement sources.

A law enforcement official confirmed that the gunman is deceased. He was shot after a car chase with police, but it’s unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police, CBS News’ senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

“We still don’t know much about what happened, other than this guy came in around 11:15 a.m. and started shooting everybody in the church,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on CBSN.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that more than 20 people were killed in the shooting.