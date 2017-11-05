× One Dead, One Injured After Plane Crashes In Alva

ALVA, Okla. (CBS) — Pilot David Thomas Chael, of Enid, Oklahoma is dead and another is in critical condition after a private plane crashed in Alva on Saturday (Nov. 4) evening just north of a local hospital.

The fatality collision happened at 800 Share Drive in Woods County, Oklahoma.

The Beachcraft Bonanza aircraft was southbound approaching the north side of the airport when the cowl hatch opened. The passenger was piloting at the time, but Chael took over when the cowl hatch opened.

The landing gear deployed and the front wheel struck power lines leaving many parts of Alva, including part of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s campus, without power.

After the crash, the small plane came to rest on its top. While both the occupants were exiting the plane, it exploded.

Chael, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries by the medical examiner. The male passenger, Cortney Washburn, 39, of Alva, was flown by AirEvac to Baptist Burn Center in Oklahoma City and is listed in critical condition.

The incident was investigated by Trooper Justin Barney of the Alfalfa County Detachment of Troop J, assisted by Trooper Brock Morgan of the Woods County Detachment, Woods County Sheriff’s Office, Alva Police Department, Alva Fire Department, NTSB, FAA, M.E. Rory Garren and Air Evac.