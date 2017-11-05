× Pastor’s Daughter Among Dead In Texas Church Attack

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS/AP) — The wife of the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs says the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message that she lost her daughter “and many friends” in the Sunday (Nov. 5) shooting. The text came in response to an interview request sent by The Associated Press to a phone number linked in online records to Frank Pomeroy.

Sherri Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town and trying to get back to Sutherland Springs, outside of San Antonio.

Sherri Pomeroy texted to CBS News, “My husband and I were ironically out of town in two different states. We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends.”

She added, “Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can.”