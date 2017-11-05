× Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Investigating An Overnight Homicide

PULASKI COUNTY (KTHV) –At approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 5) the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Henderson Road and East Valentine Road, in the Northeast area of the County.

Once on the scene Deputies discovered an unresponsive male in a vacant lot. The victim had been shot with an unknown type of weapon.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident and there is no suspect information at this time.