Sen. Rand Paul Recovering From Five Broken Ribs, Thankful For Support

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A senior adviser for Rand Paul said the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.

Doug Stafford said it is unclear when Paul will return to work since he is in considerable pain and has difficulty getting around, including flying. Stafford said Sunday (Nov. 5) that the broken ribs include three displaced fractures, which can lead to life-threatening injuries. The severe pain can last for weeks or months.

In the midst of his pain, Sen. Paul said he has received overwhelming support following an injury after an assault at his home.

Paul posted on his Twitter account Sunday that he and his wife were grateful for the support “after Friday’s unfortunate incident.”

Kentucky State Police said Paul had minor injuries. Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher and charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury.

CBS news reported Boucher is an acquaintance of Paul and that the assault was politically motivated.

Boucher was taken to the Warren County Jail, where records show he was released on Saturday on a $7,500 bond with a court date scheduled for Thursday (Nov. 9).

Boucher would have faced more serious charges if had he used a weapon or if Paul had been injured seriously, according to CBS News.

A spokeswoman for Paul said the senator was “blindsided” by the assault but did not provide more details.