× Shooter Taken Down After Several Shot At Church In Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS) — The Wilson County News is reporting that the man who allegedly walked into a Sutherland Springs church Sunday (Nov. 5) morning and shot several people has been taken down by police.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed with the Wilson County News that there have been ‘multiple casualties and fatalities’ including children.

Several witnesses contacted KENS 5 about police presence and emergency crews responding to shots fired at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, just east of San Antonio.

A witness at the scene reported a 2-year-old was also shot.