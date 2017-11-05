× Suspect Identified In Police Shooting, Suspect Killed During Traffic Stop

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM)– Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday (Nov. 4) at approximately 6:36 p.m.

Nyung Kyee, 56, has been identified as the person who died after he reportedly waved a knife at a local law enforcement officer, according to a news release from ASP. A Clarksville Police Officer was attempting to make a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Kyee at the intersection of Taylor Street and Cline Road in Clarksville.

According to initial statements, upon Kyee coming to a stop he immediately stepped out of the vehicle and brandished the weapon. The officer fired their weapon striking Kyee, who was pronounced dead on scene. The body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Officer Larry Boggs with the Clarksville Police Department said they are not releasing the identify of the law enforcement officer at this time. Boggs said that male officer is on paid administrative leave until ASP finishes the investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, state police special agents will submit an investigative file to the Johnson County prosecuting attorney for consideration to determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified as defined by state laws.