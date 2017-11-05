× Texas Men Chase Church Shooter In Truck

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KFSM) — Two men have been praised for stopping the Texas church shooter — Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said that a neighbor, who was not named, “grabbed a rifle and engaged the suspect.” Kelley then left the scene in his SUV, according to Martin.

Another local resident, Johnnie Langendorff, was near the scene. He and the unnamed neighbor got into Langendorff’s truck and followed Kelley down a Texas highway.

On Facebook, Summer Caddell, who claims to be in a relationship with Langendorff, wrote: “My boyfriend, Johnnie Langendorff, was on his way home as the shooting was happening … him, and the neighbor that returned fire, jumped in my boyfriend’s truck and they chased that [expletive] down in pursuit until the cops could catch up. He was able to run the shooter off of the road on 539!”

Caddell states, via Facebook, that Wilson County has taken Langendorff’s phone as evidence. Also, that her heart is so broken from this disaster.

Sunday’s (Nov. 5) shooting at First Baptist Church killed more than two dozen people.