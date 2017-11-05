× Texas Woman Involved In A Motorcycle Accident In LeFlore County Has Died

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman involved in a Friday (Nov. 3) afternoon motorcycle accident in LeFlore County has died, the driver remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

According to the report, Edward Smith, 62, from Farmersville Texas was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson along with his passenger, Sherri Smith, 55, also from Farmersville. They were traveling west on State Highway 1, two miles east of US 271, when the bike left the road , came back onto the roadway and flipped an unknown amount of times.

Edward Smith was transported to Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith and was listed in stable condition.

Sherri Smith was transported by Tulsa Life Flight to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville and was listed in critical condition with a head injury. She died on Sunday (Nov. 5) morning.

The accident was investigated by OHP