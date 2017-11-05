Trump, Pence Respond To Deadly Church Shooting In Texas

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS) — President Trump tweeted Sunday (Nov. 5) as reports emerged about a deadly shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Mr. Trump wrote. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Mr. Trump’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump also offered her condolences, tweeting that the

country’s hearts are breaking for the victims and their families.”

“We love & are with you!” she added.

Vice President Mike Pence echoed those concerns, tweeting that he and his wife Karen were sending “prayers to victims and their families in Texas.”

“We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders,” he tweeted.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that a man entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, and he said there were multiple casualties and fatalities. CBS affiliate KENS reports that it confirmed at the scene that there have been “multiple casualties and fatalities” including children.

A law enforcement official confirmed the gunman is deceased. He was shot after a car chase with police. It’s unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police, Milton reports.