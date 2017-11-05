× Witnesses Say Several People Shot At Church In Sutherland Springs, Texas

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBSNews) — Multiple witnesses told CBS affiliate KENS that several people were shot at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Dana Fletcher, a business owner in the area, told CBS News she saw a “ton” of sheriff’s vehicles and ambulances racing down the road. She said she doesn’t know what happened but said there was heavy police presence and people being airlifted from the scene.

The Wilson County News is reporting that the man who allegedly walked into a Sutherland Springs church Sunday (Nov. 5) morning and shot several people has been taken down by police.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed with the Wilson County News that there have been ‘multiple casualties and fatalities’.

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.