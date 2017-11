× Crews On Scene After Vehicle Found Submerged In Lake Wedington

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene after a vehicle was found submerged in Lake Wedington Monday morning (Nov. 6).

According to Central EMS, they were called at 6:42 a.m. after the vehicle was found near a boat ramp. Central EMS said no one is trapped in the vehicle, but crews are investigating and searching for the driver.

